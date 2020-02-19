|
|
In Loving Memory
John C. Joplin
Nov. 29, 1946 - Jan. 25, 2020
Biloxi
John C. Joplin loving husband of 57 years to Charlotte Wallis past away peacefully at the age of 73 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida Hospital.
John was born on November 29, 1946 in Decatur, IL to Roy and Cora Joplin. He joined the Air Force on July 8 1964. He proudly served for 26 years, including one tour in Vietnam. He was in Security Forces, CE Prime Beef and in 819th, Red Horse RAF in Weathersville, England.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother, Cora and two daughters; Barbara and Tashia.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte, son John Jr., sisters Cathrine, Susan and Lora; brother David (Debbie), grandchildren; Thomas, Rachelle, Jonathan, Dakota and Levi; 2 step grandchildren, Austin and Tyler; great grandchildren, Saianne, Cryah, Alex and Sariah.
Services will in Biloxi, MS at Saint Michaels Church in Biloxi, MS. on Thursday 9:30am. Military honors and Patriot Guards will honor him also at the church.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020