The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
John Chester Seymour Sr.


John Chester Seymour Sr. Obituary
Mr. John Chester Seymour, Sr.

1929 ~ 2019

Larue

Mr. John Chester Seymour, Sr., age 90, of the Larue community, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Lucedale.

Mr. Seymour was born in the Larue community and was a lifelong resident of the Coast. He served in the United States Army and was the owner and operator of Lighthouse Chevron for 41 years. He enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle.

Mr. Seymour was preceded in death his wife, Annette Raley Seymour; parents, Joe and Kate Seymour; and brother, Lamar Seymour.

Survivors include his son, John (Lisa) Seymour of Larue, MS; sister, Dora Mae Byrd of Columbus, MS; brother, Norwood Seymour of Woolmarket, MS; and 6 grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Fazzio, Katie (Stephen) Smith, Natalie Seymour, Shelby (Hikie) Robertson and Austin and Levi Seymour.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bendale Personal Care Home for their compassion and care.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two hours prior. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
