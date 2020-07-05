age 76, died 7/2/2020. Service, 3pm, Sunday with visitation at 1:30pm at Northwood Church, Gulfport. Burial at Rouse Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FH, Gulfport is serving the family and his full obit at www.riemannfamily.com
My deepest sympathy goes out to all the family. John was a good man and outstanding , loving husband, Father and friend. May God bless the family, and may He give peace, comfort and strength to you all.
Jan Disciscio
Friend
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
