Services Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc 110 Necaise Ave Bay Saint Louis , MS 39520 (228) 467-9031 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center Funeral Mass Following Services Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Doctor John "J.D." David Rutherford, III



Bay St. Louis, MS



Doctor John "J.D." David Rutherford, III, 74, of Bay St. Louis, MS entered eternal rest Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home in Bay St. Louis, MS, surrounded by family and friends.



J.D. was born on October 27, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending mass at his beloved Our Lady of the Gulf Church. From the age of five years old, J.D. knew that he wanted to be a doctor, and serve the people of Hancock County.



J.D. was a 1962 Bay High School graduate and attended the University of Southern Mississippi from 1962-1965 studying pre-medicine. An early entry program allowed him to enter the University of Mississippi Medical School. While in medical school J.D. married the love of his life, childhood sweetheart, Geraldine Kidd on August 20, 1966. Dr. Rutherford completed his internship at St. Elizabeth Medical center in Dayton, Ohio. After the completion of his internship in 1970, J.D. and Geraldine moved back to Bay St. Louis, where he entered into family practice medicine. Although family medicine was very rewarding, J.D. aspired to further his education by pursuing a residency in pathology. J.D.'s residency in anatomic pathology was completed at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson while he, also, completed a residency in clinical pathology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. J.D. moonlighted as an Emergency Room doctor for Hancock Medical Center during his pathology residency and after its completion. He also practiced family medicine with Dr. Sydney Chevis in Bay St. Louis, MS. He later went on to open his own private pathology lab, Gulf Coast Pathology. Eventually Hancock Medical Center grew large enough to need a full time pathologist. It was then that J.D. would close his personal practice and officially become the pathologist for HMC where he served for 17 years. He was on the staff with HMC for a total of 38 years. During his capacity he performed the duties of vice chief of staff and had multiple terms as chief of staff. In addition he chaired the Tissue and Transfusion Committee from 1978-1996, the Infectious Disease Committee, and the Environmental Safety Committee.



As medical director of the HMC blood bank, he was a strong proponent of volunteer blood donation. J.D. was on the teaching faculty at the University of Mississippi and Louisiana State University where he taught pathology to medical and dental hygiene students. J.D. was dedicated in providing personal care to the citizens of Hancock County for decades.



He profoundly made a positive impact on the lives of many people throughout the years of his service, and he was a valuable asset to the medical community. J.D. played a vital role in helping patients to understand their medical needs and empowered them with the knowledge required to be active participants in the management of their health care. He was instrumental in sharing his knowledge with those fortunate enough to work along side him.



On September 5th, 2014 Hancock Medical Center Foundation recognized J.D. as their honoree at Moonlight on the Bay for his dedication to the hospital. Besides being an accomplished physician, J.D. was very active in the community. He is a former member of Bay Catholic and Our Lady Academy School Boards. He was on the Finance Committee and Land Acquisition and Development Committee of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. J.D. thoroughly enjoyed his time volunteering for the Crab Festival; he was especially proud to watch it grow year after year. J.D. was an avid youth sports fan; he spent countless hours as a coach and mentor to the youth of the community. He enjoyed being team doctor for Saint Stanislaus and Bay High School football teams as well as the Our Lady Academy soccer team. He particularly enjoyed cheering on his own children and grandchildren as they participated and excelled in multiple sporting activities.



J.D. was an avid outdoorsman.He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but he especially loved birdwatching. His appreciation for the great outdoors was nothing compared to the love he had for his family. There is no doubt that J.D. was the greatest husband, father, and "Pops", to his family. His dedication to them, his friends, and his community is unmatched.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosemary Rutherford; two brothers, Jimmy Rutherford and Jeffery Rutherford; father-in-law, Lucien Kidd and brother-in-law, Anthony Moran.



He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Geraldine Kidd Rutherford of Bay St. Louis, MS; son, John David Rutherford IV and his wife Jami of Bay St. Louis, MS; two daughters, Julie Aileen Rutherford Cook and her husband Evan of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Jill Ashlie Rutherford of Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Jeanie R. Moran and Jan M. Rutherford of Bay St. Louis, MS; mother-in-law, Beryl Kidd of Bay St. Louis, MS; sister-in-laws, Cindy Rutherford of Waveland, MS and Peggy Rutherford of Bay St. Louis, MS; six grandchildren, Mark Thomas Cook, John David Rutherford V, Seth Evans Cook, James Anthony Rutherford, Jeremiah Fitch Rutherford and Leiah Ashlie Cook and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to staff at St. Joseph Hospice, particularly Felicia and Katherine. We would also like to thank our private sitters: Sherrie Hall and Dale Scafidi for the excellent care they provided to J.D. through the end stages of Alzheimer's disease.



Services will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center with Pastor Michael O'Conner as officiant on Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 until 12:00 with a funeral mass following. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family's Walk to End Alzheimer's team, "J.D's Forget-Me-Nots", through the Mississippi Chapter, 207 West Jackson Street, Suite 1, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019