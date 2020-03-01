|
|
John Merle Edgil
1940 ~ 2020
Biloxi
John Merle Edgil, 79, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mr. Edgil was born in Jasper, AL and grew up in Amory, MS. He was a longtime resident of Franklin, LA and a resident of the coast for the past 11 years. Mr. Edgil was employed with the Columbian Carbon Chemical Company for 35 years and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, pilot and woodworker.
Mr. Edgil's survivors include his wife of 57 years, Zelda Luke Edgil; his daughter, Kimi Edgil Smith and her husband William; his grandsons, Scott Smith and his wife Lacy and Jeremy Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Aubrie Smith and Ryan Roberts.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Clarkson and staff, the doctors and nurses with Hospice of Light and Ocean Springs Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit from 12:30 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020