Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
John Freeman


1957 - 2019
John Freeman Obituary
John Charles Freeman

Nov. 8, 1957-Aug. 4, 2019

Ocean Springs

John Charles Freeman passed away on August 4, 2019, in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Born in Pascagoula on November 8, 1957, John was the second born of Edward "Jim" and Christina Freeman's seven children. He was a 1975 graduate of Our Lady of Victories High School and received an architectural technology degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. John recently retired as an architectural engineer from Hardy & Associates in Biloxi. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and traveling to the barrier islands and beaches along the Gulf Coast. He loved animals, nature, and Jeeps, but most of all his nieces and nephews. He was an exceptionally talented artist who gifted his family and friends with many handcrafted prints, carvings and models.

John is survived by his father, Edward Charles "Jim" (Kay) Freeman of Vancleave, Miss.; mother, Christina Lenco Freeman of Ocean Springs, Miss.; siblings, Mike (Lisa) Freeman of Bella Vista, Ark., Tom (Jennifer) Freeman of Ocean Springs, Miss., Kathy Freeman of Austin, Tex., Carol (Dan) Mickow of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Diane (Richard) Pace of Franklin, Tenn., and Robert (Lorri) Freeman of Moss Point, Miss; stepsisters, Sharron (Vince) McGahee of Kemah, Tex., Kim Harper of Lillian, Ala. and Teresa (Jeremiah) Criswell of Rosenburg, Tex.; and nieces and nephews who he treated as his own children, Marianne, Taylor, Jacob, Kristen (Schuyler), Clay, Brittney (Blake), Jourdan, Kathryn, Matthew, Erin, Derek, Blake and Jacob; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Funeral mass will be Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church with burial to follow at Machpelah Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
