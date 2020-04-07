|
John M. Gardner
1920-2020
Flowood
John M. Gardner passed away April 4, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland MS. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary C. Gardner, whom he married November 22, 1956, his parents, Hanun and Maude Winchester Rucker Gardner, and his brothers, Buchanan Hanun Gardner and Thomas Meredith Gardner, all of Gulfport, MS.
Mr. Gardner was born January 1, 1920, in Gulfport, MS, where he lived until Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After Hurricane Katrina, he moved to Jackson MS, to live with his daughter, Kay, and her family. After high school graduation, Mr. Gardner attended the University of MS and graduated in 1941. He then attended the University of MS School of Law. Unfortunately, because of severe allergies, he was unable to finish his law school education. He moved home to Gulfport and worked alongside his father in his law firm and studied for the MS Bar Exam on his own. After passing the bar exam, Mr. Gardner, became a partner in his father's firm and practiced law for over 50 years.
Mr. Gardner served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1943, reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant before Honorable discharge for a disability. He was active in church wherever he lived. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church, Gulfport for over 40 years, where he served as a deacon. He attended 1st Baptist Church, Jackson, as long as his health allowed.
Mr. Gardner is survived by his daughter, Kay Gardner Robinson and her husband, Steve, of Flowood, MS and by their children, Grant Robinson and his wife Vivian Robinson of Charlottesville, VA, Alex Robinson of Memphis, TN and Anna Frances Oellerich and her husband Patrick Oellerich of Chattanooga, TN; by his daughter, Jane Gardner Osborne of Gulf Shores, AL, and her children, Kyle Gardner, his wife Teresa Gardner and great grandson, Asher Gardner, Jamie Webb and her husband Nate Webb, all of Dallas, TX, and Kimberly Traylor of Asheville, NC. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gardner loved his family dearly, and anyone that knew him, knew that the love of his life was his dreamboat, Mary. They are now reunited and are walking hand in hand along Heaven's streets of gold. Mr. Gardner lived a long, happy and full 100 years of life. What a wonderful example of love of God, love of family and love of others he lived out and leaves as his legacy.
Mr. Gardner lives forever in the hearts of those who knew him.
There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:00 for immediate family. The service will be live streamed on the Bradford O'Keefe Facebook page for those unable to attend.
The family prefers memorials be made to The Baptist Children's Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2020