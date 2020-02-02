The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Southern Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for John Guffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Guffey


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Guffey Obituary
John A. Guffey

1942 ~ 2020

Biloxi

John A. Guffey, 77, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

John was a lifelong resident of D'Iberville/Biloxi area, and had retired twice from the business world before now entering final retirement. He retired first as president of Biloxi Transfer and Storage, then embarked on a second career with Coastliner Transportation where he served as comptroller for ten years before retiring a second time.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Mercedes Holloway Guffey.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Lorraine; stepchildren, Christine Pancheri of Pittsburgh, PA, Steven Hiers of St. Augustine, FL and Amanda Dynak of Dallas, TX.

A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm followed by a 12:30 pm graveside service at Southern Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now