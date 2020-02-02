|
|
John A. Guffey
1942 ~ 2020
Biloxi
John A. Guffey, 77, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
John was a lifelong resident of D'Iberville/Biloxi area, and had retired twice from the business world before now entering final retirement. He retired first as president of Biloxi Transfer and Storage, then embarked on a second career with Coastliner Transportation where he served as comptroller for ten years before retiring a second time.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Mercedes Holloway Guffey.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Lorraine; stepchildren, Christine Pancheri of Pittsburgh, PA, Steven Hiers of St. Augustine, FL and Amanda Dynak of Dallas, TX.
A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm followed by a 12:30 pm graveside service at Southern Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020