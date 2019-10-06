|
John Patrick "Johnny" Hadden
1945-2019
Long Beach
Johnny Hadden passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Hadden Bass; his parents, Richard and Irene Hadden; and his brothers, Joe Hadden and Carl Hadden.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sherry Linton Hadden; his daughter and her husband, Kelly and Jeff Frye; four beautiful grandkids, Logan Bass, Kaleigh Bass, Cameron Frye, and John Frye; his brother and his wife, Richard and Connie Hadden; and his sister, Theresa Fitch.
He was a wonderful man with a huge heart, and was loved by all who knew him. Johnny moved to the Coast from Bossier City Louisiana in 1969. He retired from Illinois Central / CN railroad which was a "family tradition". Johnny was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and loved everything that the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer. He loved riding along the beach, visiting the casinos, and especially eating all of the good food that the coast has to offer. Johnny never met a stranger and took care of everyone around him. You could find Johnny everywhere, like often being seen having coffee at McDonald's, eating and playing at The Island View, and outside mowing his yard, along with his neighbors' yards. He loved and lived life to the fullest. He is going to be missed so much by so many. We do not know who will be able to fill his shoes.
Johnny was president and a member of the Gulf Coast Traffic Club. We know that he was greeted in Heaven by his many family and friends that have passed before him. We know that he is home now, and that he is at peace.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019