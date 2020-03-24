|
John Henry Newton Jr.
March 23, 1953 - March 22, 2020
Louisburg, NC
John Henry Newton, Jr., 66, a resident of 85 Sunset Cove Lane, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Franklin Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center in Louisburg, North Carolina.
Born on March 23, 1953 in Gulfport, Mississippi, he was the son of the late John Henry Newton, Sr. and Helen James Newton. He spent most of his life on the Gulf Coast in Gulfport, where he was an avid bowler in his youth. He and his family were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Gulfport.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Edith Newton Watkins (John) of Manson; one nephew, Brent Gregory Watkins (Rebecca) of Rocky Mount; and one great nephew, Jacob Nicholas Watkins of Rocky Mount.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one nephew, Brian James Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Boydton, Virginia Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 145 Rock Church Road, Boydton, Virginia, 23917. To honor his wishes no service will be held.
Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 24, 2020