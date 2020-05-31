John Hickson
1934 ~ 2020
Diamondhead
Captain John Hickson of Diamondhead, MS passed away peacefully in his home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
John was 85 years old. He was born in Manchester, England in 1934. As a teenager, John enlisted in the Merchant Marines, where he reached the rank of Captain. He married his wife Barbara in 1961 and they had four children. Upon leaving the Merchant Marines he became a Marine superintendent for Dasic Chemical Tankers where he traveled all over the world. In 1975 he was hired by Stolt-Nielsen Tankers for the New Orleans, LA office, where he worked for two years before bringing his wife and children to America in 1977. He was a resident of Slidell, LA for 21 years. In 1998, He and his wife retired to Diamondhead, MS. John and Barbara enjoyed many vacations all around the USA. John's hobby was model trains and he was a participant for over 20 years in the annual Diamondhead Steam Up (a model steam engine show). He will be deeply missed by his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his parents John and Emma Hickson Sr.
He is survived by his children, Julie Hickson, Diane Breland (Roger), John E. Hickson (Kim) Susan Loper (James), his brother, Kenneth Hickson (Gloria); six grandchildren, Katie, Sarah, Bayli, Benjamin, Blake and Taylor; one great grandchild, Elliot; and several nieces and nephews.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.