John Hickson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hickson

1934 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Captain John Hickson of Diamondhead, MS passed away peacefully in his home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.

John was 85 years old. He was born in Manchester, England in 1934. As a teenager, John enlisted in the Merchant Marines, where he reached the rank of Captain. He married his wife Barbara in 1961 and they had four children. Upon leaving the Merchant Marines he became a Marine superintendent for Dasic Chemical Tankers where he traveled all over the world. In 1975 he was hired by Stolt-Nielsen Tankers for the New Orleans, LA office, where he worked for two years before bringing his wife and children to America in 1977. He was a resident of Slidell, LA for 21 years. In 1998, He and his wife retired to Diamondhead, MS. John and Barbara enjoyed many vacations all around the USA. John's hobby was model trains and he was a participant for over 20 years in the annual Diamondhead Steam Up (a model steam engine show). He will be deeply missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his parents John and Emma Hickson Sr.

He is survived by his children, Julie Hickson, Diane Breland (Roger), John E. Hickson (Kim) Susan Loper (James), his brother, Kenneth Hickson (Gloria); six grandchildren, Katie, Sarah, Bayli, Benjamin, Blake and Taylor; one great grandchild, Elliot; and several nieces and nephews.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
May 28, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved