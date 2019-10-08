The Sun Herald Obituaries
John Hokanp Sr.


1932 - 2019
John Hokanp Sr. Obituary
Mr. John Wayland Hokamp, Sr.

1932-2019

Biloxi

Mr. John Wayland Hokamp, Sr, age 87, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

John was born in Buffalo, New York to John and Gladys Hokamp on January 22, 1932. He married June Nelson on December 4, 1954. After serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1970. He then began his second career at Ingalls and retired from there in 1992 as a Metrology Engineer.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Hokamp; sister, Anna Mae (Wayne) Wagner; 2 sons, Billy Copeland and Johnny Hokamp, Jr; and 1 grandson.

John is survived by his loving wife, June Hokamp; 4 sons, Bobby (Melia Clelia) Hokamp, Danny (Sheri) Hokamp, Thomas Hokamp and Charles (Ellen) Hokamp; 2 daughters, Susan Baugh and Debbie (Scott) Broussard; 31 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter. He will be missed by many friends and family.

God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be; so He put His arms around him and whispered, "Come to me".

There will be a Celebration of his life to come at a later date. In lieu of flowers his wish was to support the Wounded Worriers Project. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
