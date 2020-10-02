1/1
John J. L Melhuish
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CMSGT John J.L. Melhuish III (Retired USAF)

1929 ~ 2020

Gulfport

CMSGT John J.L. Melhuish III, (Retired USAF), age 91, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born January 27, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC. He retired CMSGT in the US Air Force having served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. John was an avid golfer at Keesler Bay Breeze where he was the Assistant Pro and Dogwood Hills where he served as the Pro. He was a member of Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John J.L. Melhuish II and Ruth Zimmerman Melhuish; his spouse, Lois Edna Clark Melhuish; sons, Lennie Melhuish IV and Jeffery Melhuish; brother, Reggie Melhuish; and sister, Helen Melhuish Floyd-Nolen.

He is survived by a sister, Joy Frazier (Herbert) of Apex, NC; a daughter, Libby Pitre (Steve); a son, David Melhuish (Karla); grandchildren, Bryce Melhuish, Chase Melhuish, Valarie Elvy (Darren), Jennifer Fowler (Pete), John Melhuish V, Joel Melhuish and Anne Pitre; great grandchildren, Jeffery Thorpe, Elizabeth Drody (Chris), Brandon Thorpe, Abygail Thorpe, Nathan Shelton, Joseph Melhuish VI, Robert Fowler and Andrew Fowler.

Visitation will be held Monday October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport with the service following at noon. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved