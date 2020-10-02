CMSGT John J.L. Melhuish III (Retired USAF)
1929 ~ 2020
Gulfport
CMSGT John J.L. Melhuish III, (Retired USAF), age 91, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born January 27, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC. He retired CMSGT in the US Air Force having served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. John was an avid golfer at Keesler Bay Breeze where he was the Assistant Pro and Dogwood Hills where he served as the Pro. He was a member of Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John J.L. Melhuish II and Ruth Zimmerman Melhuish; his spouse, Lois Edna Clark Melhuish; sons, Lennie Melhuish IV and Jeffery Melhuish; brother, Reggie Melhuish; and sister, Helen Melhuish Floyd-Nolen.
He is survived by a sister, Joy Frazier (Herbert) of Apex, NC; a daughter, Libby Pitre (Steve); a son, David Melhuish (Karla); grandchildren, Bryce Melhuish, Chase Melhuish, Valarie Elvy (Darren), Jennifer Fowler (Pete), John Melhuish V, Joel Melhuish and Anne Pitre; great grandchildren, Jeffery Thorpe, Elizabeth Drody (Chris), Brandon Thorpe, Abygail Thorpe, Nathan Shelton, Joseph Melhuish VI, Robert Fowler and Andrew Fowler.
Visitation will be held Monday October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport with the service following at noon. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force.
