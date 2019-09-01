Home

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Town Presbyterian Church
114 Ulman Avenue
Bay St. Louis, MS
View Map
John Jones III


1938 - 2019
John Jones III Obituary
Rev. J. Richard Jones (Ret.)

6/1/1938 - 8/25/2019

Bay St. Louis, MS

Reverend J. Richard Jones III (Ret.), age 81, peacefully passed away August 25, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Presbyterian minister, Richard was born June 1, 1938, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Jones, Jr. and Ruth Ann Catherine Steffey; his stepmother, Jane E. Smith; and his brother, Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Alice; his daughter, Ruth Bochte and her husband, James; his son, Daniel and his wife, Cindy; his son, Timothy; and his brother, Ronald and his wife, Margie. Richard will also be missed by his three grandchildren.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at the Old Town Presbyterian Church, 114 Ulman Avenue, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (mymsaa.org).
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
