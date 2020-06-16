John Jones

John Paul Jones
1934--2020
Long Beach
John Paul Jones, age 86, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Gulfport.
Paul was born to Arnold O'Neil Jones and Nettie Cuevas Jones in Franklinton, LA, in 1934, the third of six children. In 1947, his family moved to Gulfport where he met and married Catherine Warren in 1953, while serving in the Air Force.
Immediately following his military service, he started a homebuilding business with his brother, James. The homebuilding business changed and grew through the years and in 1969, Paul and his brother, Marvin, began Jones Builders, Inc. (JBI), a company which enjoyed nationwide acclaim for honest dealing and high quality homes.
JBI grew to include land development, custom home building, spec home building, retail building materials, retail flooring, wallpaper and paint store. Over the years, Paul served as President of the Home Builders Association (HBA) of the Mississippi Coast, along with several state-level offices, and pioneered the concept of the "Feature Home", raising much needed funds for the HBA.
Many local men and women earned their livings working with JBI and thousands of Gulf Coast residents chose Jones-built houses to be their homes. To this day, when people see "Jones Built" in real estate listings, they know the home is high-quality and well-built.
Paul was a dedicated parishioner of St. Thomas Catholic Church, and an active member of the Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus. In his later years, he enjoyed growing flowers, fruits, and vegetables in his backyard garden, spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. We will always remember his gift for getting a laugh, and his love for each one of us.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold O'Neil Jones and Nettie Cuevas Jones; his brothers, James Nicholas Jones, Joseph Marvin Jones, and Maurice O'Neil Jones.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Warren Jones; his sisters, Patricia Ann Gilly, and Johnny Sue Holcomb; his children, Teresa Katherine Jones (David Thomas Roberts), Mark Vincent Jones (Lisa Yockey Jones), Cruise Kenneth Jones (Glinda Sperier Jones), and Eric Paul Jones (Tracey Elizabeth Yost); his grandchildren, Kathleen Marie Hamilton, Patrice Louise Harmon, D.M.D., Alison Ayad Badrous, Jonathan David Jones, M.D., Jessica Marie Badrous, Alex Preston Jones, Adam Spencer Jones, and Lauren Elizabeth Jones; his great-grandchildren, John Paul Drury Jones, Stella Louise Hamilton, Flannery Catherine Hamilton, Jude Warren Harmon, and newest great-grandbaby Jones, due in July.
In addition to his family, the legacy Paul leaves is thousands of Jones homes. To all who live in or have lived in a Jones home, please know that he truly put his heart into each and every one.
Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, there will be a private ceremony. The family, however, extends their sincere appreciation to each of you for all of the kind words you've shared recently. They ask you to remember Paul Jones over your next family fun night, ideally with a bowl of ice cream or slice of watermelon, as Paul would have enjoyed.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.