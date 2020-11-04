John Clark Jones
1952 - 2020
Vancleave
John Clark Jones, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
John was a loving person, always generous with his kind smiles and captivating stories. He loved humor and collected many stories throughout his life as a minister, naval sailor, and casino dealer. His warmth will be missed by his family and friends.
John is preceded in death by parents, Lillian and William I Jones and sisters, Brenda Gail and Sheila Fortenberry.
John is survived by his children, Christopher (Beam) Jones and Sheila (Joseph) Percy; grandchildren, Maria Walker, Sylvan Steelman, Avienda Jones, and Faraday Jones; and Alice Kennedy Shaffer, the love of his life. He is also survived by brothers, Eddie (Diane) Roundtree of Anniston, AL and Dennis (Julie) Jones of Jacksonville, AL; sisters, Marie Maddox of Piedmont, AL and Gennie (Drake) Hollingsworth of Webster, FL; best friend, Debbie Schumaker; and 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 7 great-nephews, and 8 great-nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
