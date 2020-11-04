1/
John Jones
John Clark Jones

1952 - 2020

Vancleave

John Clark Jones, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

John was a loving person, always generous with his kind smiles and captivating stories. He loved humor and collected many stories throughout his life as a minister, naval sailor, and casino dealer. His warmth will be missed by his family and friends.

John is preceded in death by parents, Lillian and William I Jones and sisters, Brenda Gail and Sheila Fortenberry.

John is survived by his children, Christopher (Beam) Jones and Sheila (Joseph) Percy; grandchildren, Maria Walker, Sylvan Steelman, Avienda Jones, and Faraday Jones; and Alice Kennedy Shaffer, the love of his life. He is also survived by brothers, Eddie (Diane) Roundtree of Anniston, AL and Dennis (Julie) Jones of Jacksonville, AL; sisters, Marie Maddox of Piedmont, AL and Gennie (Drake) Hollingsworth of Webster, FL; best friend, Debbie Schumaker; and 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 7 great-nephews, and 8 great-nieces.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
