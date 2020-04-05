|
|
John Ronald Laveroni
1937 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
John Ronald Laveroni, 82 years old, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Costantini. He left behind to share warm and loving memories, his wife Karen, children, Debi Mason (Gordon) Rick Laveroni (Kelly), Gina Laveroni and Nick Costantini. He has 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and always wished he could have spent more time with them.
John was born in San Jose California, moved to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Canada, Tunisia and finally the Gulf Coast while pursuing his career in Casino Operations. He was a diehard 49er fan, Tony Stewart Nascar fan and was an avid bowler, golfer and loved fishing. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020