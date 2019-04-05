John "Tommy" Thomas Longo



June 30, 1958--Mar. 30, 2019



Waveland, MS



Mayor John "Tommy" Thomas Longo, 60, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.



Tommy was a lifetime resident of Waveland, MS and was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and community leader who will be sadly missed by all.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayor John Longo, Jr. & Jean Crump Longo and grandmother, Marie Cali.



He is survived by his wife, Marcia Spencer Longo; two sons, John Joseph Longo (Alexis Johnson); and Gavin Thomas Longo; five daughters, Tiffany Longo Butcher (James); Cali Angelea Longo, Kamryn Elexes Longo, Raven Mercedes Longo and Mya Mary-Blake Longo all of Waveland, MS; two brothers, Steve Longo and Ted Longo (Amy) also of Waveland, MS; three sisters, Gail Trahan (Leo) of Diamondhead, MS; Debbie Worrell (David) of Biloxi, MS; and Christine Longo (Rich) of Ocean Springs, MS; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Beau and Owen Butcher and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019