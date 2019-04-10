The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
1200 Magnolia Bayou Blvd.
Ocean Springs,, MS
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McCarthy Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John McCarthy Jr. Obituary
Mr. John "Jack"

Henry McCarthy, Jr.

1927-2019

Ocean Springs, MS

Mr. John "Jack" Henry McCarthy, Jr., age 91, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Singing River Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1927 in Woburn, Massachusetts. Mr. McCarthy obtained a Master's Degree in Engineering from North Eastern University and a degree in Business from Loyola University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1950 and was formerly employed with Ingalls. During his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, visiting casinos to play blackjack, traveling and reading. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family.

Mr. McCarthy is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen McCarthy; and children, Maureen Hanshaw and Karen McCarthy.

Survivors include his spouse, Helen McCarthy; children, Jackie, Kevin, Patricia and Elizabeth McCarthy and David Dale and Mary Ann Joiner; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his sister, Sr. Helen McCarthy; and pet, Frankie.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made in memory of Mr. McCarthy to .

Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. Reception will be held at 5:00 p.m. at 1200 Magnolia Bayou Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS 39564.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now