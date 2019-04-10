Mr. John "Jack"



Henry McCarthy, Jr.



1927-2019



Ocean Springs, MS



Mr. John "Jack" Henry McCarthy, Jr., age 91, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Singing River Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1927 in Woburn, Massachusetts. Mr. McCarthy obtained a Master's Degree in Engineering from North Eastern University and a degree in Business from Loyola University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1950 and was formerly employed with Ingalls. During his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, visiting casinos to play blackjack, traveling and reading. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family.



Mr. McCarthy is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen McCarthy; and children, Maureen Hanshaw and Karen McCarthy.



Survivors include his spouse, Helen McCarthy; children, Jackie, Kevin, Patricia and Elizabeth McCarthy and David Dale and Mary Ann Joiner; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his sister, Sr. Helen McCarthy; and pet, Frankie.



In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made in memory of Mr. McCarthy to .



Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. Reception will be held at 5:00 p.m. at 1200 Magnolia Bayou Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS 39564.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary