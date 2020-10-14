1/
John McClamma
1941 - 2020
John Hardy McClamma Jr.

1941-2020

Long Beach

On Sunday September 20, 2020 John Hardy McClamma Jr., age 79, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

John was born on July 15, 1941 in Tampa, FL. He was a lifelong resident of the MS gulf coast. He worked for Dan Ray Construction as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years before starting his own company (JPC Construction) in 2002.

He was preceded in his death by his parents, John Hardy and Mary Alice McClamma of Madison, FL. A sister; Elizabeth Dodson of Jacksonville; and his wife Pamela McClamma.

He is survived by his beloved daughter and caretaker Nikki McClamma; her fiancé Jami Bennett; and their son Nolan Louis. His son, Casey (Jessica) McClamma of Houston, TX; and two grandchildren, Ethan John and Eli James.

John is also survived by his older children; Donna Smith of Venice, FL, John Linthicum of Sarasota, FL, and Cathy Czaczkowski of North Port, FL. Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also, a sister Joyce Shea Cooley of Callaway, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at Harper Mccaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave. Long Beach, MS, on October 17, 2020 at 1pm. Per John, everyone should wear blue not black. In lieu of flowers, please donate to gofundme.com/johnmcclamma-funeral-expenses

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Harper Mccaughan Town Green
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
October 14, 2020
