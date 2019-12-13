|
John Gordon McCormick, Jr.
1938 ~ 2019
Gautier
John Gordon McCormick, Jr., age 81, of Gautier, MS passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
John was born in Alto, LA on August 13, 1938 and was raised in Natchez, MS where he graduated from Natchez High School. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, and held a Master's Degree in Vocational Education from the University of Georgia and a Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
John served as Director of Lanier Area Technical and Vocational School in Gainesville, GA before moving to Pascagoula as Director of Vocational Education for the Pascagoula School System and later served in other administrative positions. He became Assistant Superintendent of Gulfport Schools where he retired after 20 years. John was a member of First Baptist Church of Gautier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel McCormick; his sister, Peggy Sue; and his brother, Edwin Hugh.
John was survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Tew McCormick; his sons, Michael (life partner, Kelly Lott) of Ocean Springs, MS and Colin McCormick (Suzanne) of Lynn Haven, FL; his daughter, Michele Berry (CB) of Jackson, MS; his brother, David McCormick (Karen) of Athens, GA; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Tew (Jeanne) of Pensacola, FL; his grandchildren, Megan McCormick, Michelle Roberts (Drew), Hope Berry, Zoe McCormick, Harley McCormick and Neill Berry; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Ocean Springs Hospital and to especially acknowledge the caring and helpful staff of Hospice of Light. A special thank you to Curtis, Daphne, Michael, Trey and Clara for the love and care they gave to John.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Salvation Army of Jackson County or Hospice of Light.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, December 14,2019 at 1:00 pm at the Natchez City Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi was honored to assist Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, who is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 13, 2019