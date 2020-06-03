John Michael McDonnell, Sr.
1944 ~ 2020
Biloxi
John Michael McDonnell, Sr., 75, of Biloxi, MS passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mr. McDonnell was born August 7, 1944 in Biloxi, MS. He retired from the Biloxi Fire Department as Fire Chief after serving from 1967 - 1989. Mr. McDonnell was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to the Slavonian Lodge, the French Club and the West End Hose Company Fire Museum. Mr. McDonnell also enjoyed shrimping on his boat, "The Selina M.", coaching Little League Baseball, playing cards and most of all spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie and Alvin McDonnell; his son, Hebert Jude; his grandson, Jeffrey and Nathan; his brothers, Joseph, Jude and Tommy; and his sister, Gloria.
Mr. McDonnell's survivors include the mother of his children, Kathy McDonnell; his children Mike (Liz), Alvin, Selina (Curtis), Jessica (Jimmy), Chevelle (Gregg), Tabitha (Darrell), Evan, Garrett and Grayson; his nephews, Terry (Emma) and Thomas (Belinda); 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Biloxi Fire Department and those firefighters involved in preparing and assisting in his visitation and funeral services, especially Chief Joe Boney, Deputy Chief Andy Mason and Battalion Chief Jason Earl Davis. Our deepest appreciation to you all. In addition, particular thanks to the assistance, compassion, and tender care provided by Saad Hospice, especially Gloria, Roxanne and Monique. A special thanks to Thomas Wescovich, Dustin McDonnell and Sadie Emrick for caring for him.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Firefighter Relief Fund at Southern Coastal Credit Union.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. A reception will follow at 2175 Rustwood Drive, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1944 ~ 2020
Biloxi
John Michael McDonnell, Sr., 75, of Biloxi, MS passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mr. McDonnell was born August 7, 1944 in Biloxi, MS. He retired from the Biloxi Fire Department as Fire Chief after serving from 1967 - 1989. Mr. McDonnell was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to the Slavonian Lodge, the French Club and the West End Hose Company Fire Museum. Mr. McDonnell also enjoyed shrimping on his boat, "The Selina M.", coaching Little League Baseball, playing cards and most of all spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie and Alvin McDonnell; his son, Hebert Jude; his grandson, Jeffrey and Nathan; his brothers, Joseph, Jude and Tommy; and his sister, Gloria.
Mr. McDonnell's survivors include the mother of his children, Kathy McDonnell; his children Mike (Liz), Alvin, Selina (Curtis), Jessica (Jimmy), Chevelle (Gregg), Tabitha (Darrell), Evan, Garrett and Grayson; his nephews, Terry (Emma) and Thomas (Belinda); 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Biloxi Fire Department and those firefighters involved in preparing and assisting in his visitation and funeral services, especially Chief Joe Boney, Deputy Chief Andy Mason and Battalion Chief Jason Earl Davis. Our deepest appreciation to you all. In addition, particular thanks to the assistance, compassion, and tender care provided by Saad Hospice, especially Gloria, Roxanne and Monique. A special thanks to Thomas Wescovich, Dustin McDonnell and Sadie Emrick for caring for him.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Firefighter Relief Fund at Southern Coastal Credit Union.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. A reception will follow at 2175 Rustwood Drive, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.