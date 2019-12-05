The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
John McMichael


1931 - 2019
John McMichael Obituary
John Judson McMichael

1931 ~ 2019

Gulfport

John Judson McMichael, 88, of Gulfport, MS passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Gulfport.

Mr. McMichael was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a maintenance engineer for the Old Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi for many years.

Mr. McMichael's survivors include his wife, Anna Scuggs McMichael.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
