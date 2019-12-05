|
John Judson McMichael
1931 ~ 2019
Gulfport
John Judson McMichael, 88, of Gulfport, MS passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Gulfport.
Mr. McMichael was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a maintenance engineer for the Old Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi for many years.
Mr. McMichael's survivors include his wife, Anna Scuggs McMichael.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 5, 2019