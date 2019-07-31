|
|
John P. Mezzanatto
July 25, 1931 - July 28, 2019
Pascagoula
John P. Mezzanatto, age 88, of Pascagoula passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born July 25, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA and has been a long-time resident of Pascagoula. He was a United States Marine Veteran. John retired from Chevron after employment of over 50 years including international affairs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Jeannie Mezzanatto; granddaughter, Lenna Meredith. John is survived by his best friend of 32 years, Ellen Mezzanatto, Pascagoula; two sons, Robert J. Mezzanatto (Allison), Aliso Viejo, California; Paul Meredith, Big Point; brother, Larry Mezzanatto (Irene), Irvine, CA; eight grandchildren, Kaleigh Meredith, D'Iberville; Devin Meredith, Big Point; Lauren Meredith, Ocean Springs; Erica Meredith, Ocean Springs; Logan Dixon, Hurley; Skylar Meredith, Biloxi; Ashlynn Meredith, Biloxi; one great granddaughter, Grace Meredith, Ocean Springs; and his beloved cats.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:00-11:00am, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00am for Graveside Service at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. You may send condolences to his family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019