Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Biloxi Christian Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Biloxi Christian Church
14800 Big Ridge Road
Biloxi, MS
1930 - 2019
John Palmer Obituary
CPO John Aubrey Palmer, U.S. Navy, retired

1930 ~ 2019

Latimer

CPO John Aubrey Palmer, U.S. Navy, Ret., age 89, of Latimer, MS, passed away on August 7, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marzelle Kelly Palmer; a daughter, Kimberly Palmer Geoffroy; his parents, Homer S. and Johnnie O. Palmer; and a sister, Bobbie Palmer Gibson.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Janet Padgett Palmer; a daughter, Deborah Palmer Patton (Neil Shannon); step-children, Angele Giveans-Mills (Freddy, Jr.), Pamela Blanchard (Sebastian), Stephanie Yates, Tina Patton-Massel (Will), and Christopher Patton (Angela); 2 grandchildren, Rhianna Fackler (Chad) and Chelsea Zachary (Wesley); step-grandchildren, Christian Giveans, Jordyn Mathieu (Lorenzo), Maelee Mills, Kirsten Yates, Emma Yates, and Gavin Yates; numerous other step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and "furbabies."

Mr. Palmer was born in Kelly, LA and graduated Forest High School in 1947. He joined the Navy at age 17 and after 20 years of service, retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He later worked for Gayfers and then retired from MS Power Company. He had numerous promotions, medals, awards and certificates during his military career.

He was a charter member of Biloxi Christian Church, Kiwanis Clubs, and Lions Club (MS City) where he served in various offices. He enjoyed fishing, pets, and spending time with his family and he was loved by everyone who met him.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Ocean Springs Hospital and Ocean Springs Nursing and Rehab Center for their enduring care, compassion, and dedication for him during his struggle with heart and lung disease.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or you may donate online at .

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 6 – 8 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 LeMoyne Blvd, West Jackson County. The funeral service will be ta 10:30 am Sunday at Biloxi Christian Church, 14800 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi where friends may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
