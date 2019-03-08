Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Powers


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Powers Obituary
John W. Powers

Dec. 25, 1960 ~ March 7, 2019

Biloxi

John W. Powers age 58 of Biloxi, passed away on March 7, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Mr. Powers lived in Biloxi for over 30 years. He loved the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis B. Powers; paternal grandparents, John and Albina Powers; maternal grandparents, Wilhelm and Else Muhl; and great nephew, Aiden Claybaker.

He is survived by his mother, Gisela W. Powers; two sisters, Lorraine Claybaker of Blackfoot, ID, and Heidi (Mitch) Thornton of Florence MS; two brothers, Joey (Maria) Powers of Pueblo, CO. and Jeffery B. Powers of Biloxi; nieces, Tasheena Powers and Sarah Claybaker; nephews: Christopher Claybaker and JT Powers; great nieces, Anna Powers, Katherine Powers, KaraLynn Claybaker, and Mia Claybaker; great nephews, Robert (Evan) Eckles, Elijah Powers, Jacob Powers, Jonathan Claybaker, Andrew Claybaker, and Ethan McDonald.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Hospice of Light. No services will be held.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave in West Jackson County is serving the family.

Sign register, share condolences, photos and memories at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now