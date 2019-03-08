John W. Powers



Dec. 25, 1960 ~ March 7, 2019



Biloxi



John W. Powers age 58 of Biloxi, passed away on March 7, 2019, after a battle with cancer.



Mr. Powers lived in Biloxi for over 30 years. He loved the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all.



He was preceded in death by his father, Francis B. Powers; paternal grandparents, John and Albina Powers; maternal grandparents, Wilhelm and Else Muhl; and great nephew, Aiden Claybaker.



He is survived by his mother, Gisela W. Powers; two sisters, Lorraine Claybaker of Blackfoot, ID, and Heidi (Mitch) Thornton of Florence MS; two brothers, Joey (Maria) Powers of Pueblo, CO. and Jeffery B. Powers of Biloxi; nieces, Tasheena Powers and Sarah Claybaker; nephews: Christopher Claybaker and JT Powers; great nieces, Anna Powers, Katherine Powers, KaraLynn Claybaker, and Mia Claybaker; great nephews, Robert (Evan) Eckles, Elijah Powers, Jacob Powers, Jonathan Claybaker, Andrew Claybaker, and Ethan McDonald.



The family wishes to express a special thank you to Hospice of Light. No services will be held.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave in West Jackson County is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2019