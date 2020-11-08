John Joseph Ramon, V
1952 ~ 2020
Biloxi
John Joseph Ramon, V, age 68, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mr. Ramon was born January 29, 1952 in Biloxi, MS to John Joseph Ramon, IV and Patricia Tapper Ramon. He was a beloved son, father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Joseph Ramon, VI; his father, John Joseph Ramon, IV; his stepmother, Dorathy Ramon; and his sister, Karen Ramon.
Mr. Ramon's survivors include his mother, Patricia M. Ramon; his siblings, Deborah Gable, Tammy White, Rocky Ramon, Neal Ramon, Max Ramon and their families; and his dearest friend, Ernest Web.
Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am followed by an 11:00 am graveside service at Biloxi City Cemetery.
