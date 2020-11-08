1/
John Ramon V
1952 - 2020
John Joseph Ramon, V

1952 ~ 2020

Biloxi

John Joseph Ramon, V, age 68, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Gulfport.

Mr. Ramon was born January 29, 1952 in Biloxi, MS to John Joseph Ramon, IV and Patricia Tapper Ramon. He was a beloved son, father and brother.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Joseph Ramon, VI; his father, John Joseph Ramon, IV; his stepmother, Dorathy Ramon; and his sister, Karen Ramon.

Mr. Ramon's survivors include his mother, Patricia M. Ramon; his siblings, Deborah Gable, Tammy White, Rocky Ramon, Neal Ramon, Max Ramon and their families; and his dearest friend, Ernest Web.

Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am followed by an 11:00 am graveside service at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Biloxi City Cemetery
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
November 8, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
