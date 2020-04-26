Home

John Rish


1949 - 2020
John Rish Obituary
John Arthur Rish

December 25, 1949-April 3, 2020

Houston TX

John A. Rish, age 70, passed from this life on April 3 2020. Mr. Rish grew up in Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High School Class of 1966. He served in the United States Air Force before graduating from seminary in Houston TX. He worked as a Baptist minister and high school teacher. He is preceded in death by father Marion G. Rish, mother Vivian M. Gibson (George), and sister Cheryl Lynn Robinson (Billy). He is survived by a son, Jeremy Edward Rish, sister Teresa Rose Wright (Thomas), brother James (Jim) B. Rish, brother Earl S. Rish (Mary), sister Marcella N. LeBlanc, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Rish was interred at the Houston TX Veteran's National Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
