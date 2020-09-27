1/1
John Roose

John David Roose

1941 ~ 2020

Gulfport

John David Roose, age 79 of Gulfport passed away on September 24, 2020, at his home where he has been under Hospice care.

He was born in Plymouth, Indiana to Charles W and Flossie F (Snyder) Roose who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marion Lea (Casey) Roose; two children, Ken (Tammy) Roose, and Chris (Randy) Cline; and six grandchildren, Shana Francisco, Crystal (Greg) Lindbergh, Jacklyn Roose, Justine Cline, Kevin Roose, and Rachel Cline, all of Texas.

His surviving brothers and sisters from Indiana include Sharon Haynes, Ruth Roose, Carolyn (Andy) VanHerk, Jack (Dawn) Roose, and Rae Ann Roose.

John graduated from Tyner High School, Tyner Indiana, in 1959, and joined the United States Air Force. He served in Texas, Mather AFB in California, and Kessler AFB in Mississippi. In 1968 he went to work for Burroughs, (later Unisys). His work took he and Marion to adventures in Springfield and Chicago Illinois, Dallas Texas, Albuquerque, NM, and they developed a love of travel and seeing the country. He and Marion loved camping and traveling in the RV, fishing and western dancing, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and family get togethers with music and singing. In 1991, they moved to Indiana, where he spent time with his aging parents and got back to farm living. After the passing of his parents, he and Marion moved to Mississippi to be with and support her family in 2001, settling in the Gulfport area.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport served the family. Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to SAAD Health Care and Hospice. Special thanks to the SAAD caseworkers who so lovingly took care of him... Monique, Anna, Debbie, Sarah, Jessica, John, Jeff, and Mike. A Life celebration will take place at a later date.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 26, 2020
r.i.p. john jim class of 59
james krause
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Sharon haynes
Sister
September 26, 2020
Sharon haynes
Sister
September 26, 2020
Sharon haynes
Sister
September 26, 2020
As John and I were the oldest of the 6 Roose children we were very close and always shared our love of music inherited from our parents Chuck and Flossie.
Sharon haynes
Sister
September 26, 2020
Remembering a great big brother, many wonderful memories and some not so nice ones, too. He and the wife and their kids are in my heart always. LOVE.
Ruth E Roose
Sister
September 26, 2020
Scotty and Susie Ellis send there sorry, thoughts and prayers to Johns family and friends. John was a very dear friend, he will be missed very much, our memory's and happy times will last forever. RIP John.
Scotty Ellis
Friend
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
