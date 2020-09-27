John Roose

John David Roose
1941 ~ 2020
Gulfport
John David Roose, age 79 of Gulfport passed away on September 24, 2020, at his home where he has been under Hospice care.
He was born in Plymouth, Indiana to Charles W and Flossie F (Snyder) Roose who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marion Lea (Casey) Roose; two children, Ken (Tammy) Roose, and Chris (Randy) Cline; and six grandchildren, Shana Francisco, Crystal (Greg) Lindbergh, Jacklyn Roose, Justine Cline, Kevin Roose, and Rachel Cline, all of Texas.
His surviving brothers and sisters from Indiana include Sharon Haynes, Ruth Roose, Carolyn (Andy) VanHerk, Jack (Dawn) Roose, and Rae Ann Roose.
John graduated from Tyner High School, Tyner Indiana, in 1959, and joined the United States Air Force. He served in Texas, Mather AFB in California, and Kessler AFB in Mississippi. In 1968 he went to work for Burroughs, (later Unisys). His work took he and Marion to adventures in Springfield and Chicago Illinois, Dallas Texas, Albuquerque, NM, and they developed a love of travel and seeing the country. He and Marion loved camping and traveling in the RV, fishing and western dancing, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and family get togethers with music and singing. In 1991, they moved to Indiana, where he spent time with his aging parents and got back to farm living. After the passing of his parents, he and Marion moved to Mississippi to be with and support her family in 2001, settling in the Gulfport area.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to SAAD Health Care and Hospice. Special thanks to the SAAD caseworkers who so lovingly took care of him... Monique, Anna, Debbie, Sarah, Jessica, John, Jeff, and Mike. A Life celebration will take place at a later date.