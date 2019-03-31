John F. Rose



1932 ~ 2019



Biloxi



John F. Rose, 86, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born to John Rose and Florence Gallagher Rose on August 21, 1932 in Peoria, Illinois. He married Marianne Feeney on August 23, 1952 and was drafted into the Army in November 1952 and served until January 1955.



He farmed for over 50 years and enjoyed picking berries and making several kinds of wine. His stories and charm were enjoyed by all who met him. His final years were spent in the warmer climate of Biloxi, MS where he could be found enjoying his favorite penny slot machines.



He was predeceased by siblings, Richard Rose, Stephen Rose, Raymond Rose, Ronald Rose, Bette Foose and Edison Rose; and his granddaughter, Angela.



He is survived by 6 children, Karen A. (Joyce DeRenzy) Rose, Dennis A. Rose and David (Peggy) Rose, Farmington, IL, Julie (Bryan) Lockwood, Rutherfordton, NC, Barb (Tom) Brewer, Tremont, IL and Susan (Matthew Lewis) Varnes, Biloxi, MS; 17 grandchildren, Michael Rose, John Rose, Darren Rose, Nicole (Craig) Overcash, Justin (Jessica) Rose, Mary Rose and Matthew Rose of Farmington, IL; Aubrey (Derek) Joos of Peoria; Donald Rose of Elmwood; Valerie Stum of Rutherfordton, NC; Jennifer Lockwood of Coconut Creek, FL; Bryan Lockwood, Jr. of Largo, FL; Stephanie (Chris) Lockwood of Phoenix, AZ; Eric Rose of Fort Collins, CO; Heidi Rose of Bournemouth, England, Annie Rose of Davenport, IL and Joseph Rose of Des Moines, IA. He is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. John was the oldest of eight children. He is survived by his sister, Jenny Steele of Mendota, IL.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the , Greater Southeast Affiliate, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



Private services will be held at a later date.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary