The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rose


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Rose Obituary
John F. Rose

1932 ~ 2019

Biloxi

John F. Rose, 86, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born to John Rose and Florence Gallagher Rose on August 21, 1932 in Peoria, Illinois. He married Marianne Feeney on August 23, 1952 and was drafted into the Army in November 1952 and served until January 1955.

He farmed for over 50 years and enjoyed picking berries and making several kinds of wine. His stories and charm were enjoyed by all who met him. His final years were spent in the warmer climate of Biloxi, MS where he could be found enjoying his favorite penny slot machines.

He was predeceased by siblings, Richard Rose, Stephen Rose, Raymond Rose, Ronald Rose, Bette Foose and Edison Rose; and his granddaughter, Angela.

He is survived by 6 children, Karen A. (Joyce DeRenzy) Rose, Dennis A. Rose and David (Peggy) Rose, Farmington, IL, Julie (Bryan) Lockwood, Rutherfordton, NC, Barb (Tom) Brewer, Tremont, IL and Susan (Matthew Lewis) Varnes, Biloxi, MS; 17 grandchildren, Michael Rose, John Rose, Darren Rose, Nicole (Craig) Overcash, Justin (Jessica) Rose, Mary Rose and Matthew Rose of Farmington, IL; Aubrey (Derek) Joos of Peoria; Donald Rose of Elmwood; Valerie Stum of Rutherfordton, NC; Jennifer Lockwood of Coconut Creek, FL; Bryan Lockwood, Jr. of Largo, FL; Stephanie (Chris) Lockwood of Phoenix, AZ; Eric Rose of Fort Collins, CO; Heidi Rose of Bournemouth, England, Annie Rose of Davenport, IL and Joseph Rose of Des Moines, IA. He is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. John was the oldest of eight children. He is survived by his sister, Jenny Steele of Mendota, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the , Greater Southeast Affiliate, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now