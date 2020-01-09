|
John H. Ruffin
1940 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Mr. John H. Ruffin, age 79, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on January 7, 2020.
John was born in Greenville, MS on May 7, 1940. He grew up in Biloxi and was a resident of Vancleave for 36 years. He graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS and retired from Morton International in Moss Point, MS. John was a member and deacon at the First Baptist Church of Vancleave and the Gideons, Gautier/Vancleave Chapter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Ruffin and Mary Turner Ruffin and brothers, Douglas Lee Ruffin and Thomas William Ruffin.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Moore Ruffin, three sons, John William (Annmarie) Ruffin and David Mark (Leslie) Ruffin, both of Vancleave, MS and Matthew Steven (Hollie) Ruffin of Daphne, AL, two sisters, Linda (Andrew) Monks and Kay Osborn, both of Meridian, MS, four grandchildren, John Brandon (Lizzie) Ruffin, Madison Marie Ruffin, Davis Matthew Ruffin and Taylor Ann Ruffin and two great-grandchildren, Raleigh Jean Ruffin and Adam Nathaniel Ruffin.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am funeral service, all at the First Baptist Church of Vancleave. Burial will follow in Ramsay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Vancleave or The Gideons.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020