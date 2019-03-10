Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Switzer


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Switzer Obituary
Lt. Col. John W. Switzer (Ret.)

1924-2019

Gulfport

Lt. Col. John W. Switzer (Ret.), age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Gulfport.

Col. Switzer served 30 years as a United States Air Force Pilot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela "Babe" Switzer; parents, Calvin and Charlotte Taylor Switzer.

He is survived by his children, John P. Switzer (Mitzi), Earl C. Switzer (Norma) and Sarah Switzer Fabiano (Mark); 7 grandchildren, Joshua Switzer, John Switzer, Jackson Switzer, Curtis Switzer, Jenna Burke, Stephen Jackson, and Sarah Reviere; 7 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:30PM till 4:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to , 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.

Online condolences and pictures can be made at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now