Lt. Col. John W. Switzer (Ret.)
1924-2019
Gulfport
Lt. Col. John W. Switzer (Ret.), age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Gulfport.
Col. Switzer served 30 years as a United States Air Force Pilot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela "Babe" Switzer; parents, Calvin and Charlotte Taylor Switzer.
He is survived by his children, John P. Switzer (Mitzi), Earl C. Switzer (Norma) and Sarah Switzer Fabiano (Mark); 7 grandchildren, Joshua Switzer, John Switzer, Jackson Switzer, Curtis Switzer, Jenna Burke, Stephen Jackson, and Sarah Reviere; 7 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:30PM till 4:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to , 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019