Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
John Van Zile


1951 - 2020
John Van Zile Obituary
John Van Zile

1951 ~ 2020

Saucier

John VanZile, 68, beloved family man, passed away April 27th this year of 2020 while surrounded by friends and family. He was a native of New Orleans, currently residing in Saucier, MS attended St. Leo, St. Aloysius and Soule Business College. He was employed by Austal USA for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Maude VanZile; brother-in-law Rodney Reeves; father-in-law Clarence Cavignac Sr.; and sister-in-law Susan Cavignac.

He is survived by wife of 46 years Cynthia Cavignac VanZile; son Joshua VanZile; sister Clare Reeves; mother-in-law Florabell Cavignac; brother and sister in-law Clarence and Julie Cavignac; niece and nephew Jason Cavignac and Christy Cavignac; and niece and nephews Walter Reeves, Dale Reeves and Frances Reeves Bunch.

Funeral services to be held in New Orleans at a later date. In lieu of flowers please be joyous and hold your families close.

I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free.

RIEMANNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
