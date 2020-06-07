Lt Col (RET) John Vasilopoulos
1937-2020
Biloxi, Mississippi
Lt Col (RET) John Vasilopoulos died in the Singing River Hospital on June 3, 2020 in Pascagoula, Mississippi at the age of 83 due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis.
John is survived by his wife Elia Testani Vasilopoulos of Biloxi, Mississippi; his children Michael (Christie) Vasilopoulos of Tualatin, Oregon; grandchildren Nicholas and Alex, Karen (Dan) Wachter of Franklin, Tennessee and grandchildren Kari Ann (Joseph) Staley and Keith Wachter, Lynn Brabec of Overland Park, Kansas, Michael Kobelia of Lompoc, California and Sandra Kobelia of Seminole, Florida; his sister Elaine Reabus of Chicago, Illinois; his loving dog Chloe, and his goofy cats Lilly, Kiki and Pumpkin- his constant companions. He is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Muriel (Wallace) Vasilopoulos of Marshall, Missouri and beloved brother-in-law Nicholas Reabus of Chicago, Illinois.
John was born in Marshall, Missouri and after graduation from Marshall High School, he received an appointment to the Military Academy at West Point. John then opted to transfer to Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana where he played as a starting guard for two seasons and was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After graduating from Centenary College in 1961, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force, earned his MBA from Webster University in St. Louis, and served with distinction until his retirement. John was an avid angler and many a large-mouth bass fell victim to his keen skills. He had a passion for sports throughout his life, including golfing. John could spend hours analyzing golf swings and techniques, but his number one advice to all was to always have a good pair of golf shoes. That wisdom helped many friends make it through 18 holes. John especially loved his St. Louis Cardinals for which he was a lifelong fan and rarely missed a game. John was also a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, the Military Officers Association of America, the American Legion and the Disabled Veterans of America. He had a tremendous love for animals and nothing could make him smile more than rescuing a "critter" and giving it a good home. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to either St. Vincent de Paul (314 Jim Mooney Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531) or the Humane Society of South Mississippi (2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501).
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not holding a service at this time. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Singing River Hospital for their care and compassion.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.