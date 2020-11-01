1/1
John Vasilopoulos
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Lt Col Air Force (RET)

John Vasilopoulos

1937-2020

Biloxi, MS

Lt Col Air Force (RET) John Vasilopoulos died in the Singing River Hospital on June 3, 2020 in Pascagoula, Mississippi at the age of 83 due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis.

John is survived by his wife Elia (Ellie) Testani Vasilopoulos of Biloxi, MS; his children Michael (Christie) Vasilopoulos of Tualatin, OR; grandchildren Nicholas and Alex, Karen (Dan) Wachter of Franklin, TN and grandchildren Kari Ann (Joseph) Staley and Keith Wachter, Lynn Brabec of Overland Park, KS, Michael Kobelia of Orcutt, CA and Sandra Kobelia of Seminole, FL; his sister Elaine Reabus of Chicago, IL; his loving dog Chloe, and his goofy cats Lilly, Kiki and Pumpkin- his constant companions. He is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Muriel (Wallace) Vasilopoulos of Marshall, MO and beloved brother-in-law Nicholas Reabus of Chicago, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Vincent de Paul (P.O. Box 4098 Biloxi, MS 39531) or the Humane Society of South Mississippi (2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. A private graveside service will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and masks are required.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve the Vasilopoulos family. View complete obituary and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
1 entry
November 1, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
