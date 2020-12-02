1/1
John W. "Ricky" Noble, Jr.
October 3, 1975 - November 30, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - John W. "Ricky" Noble, Jr., age 45, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020
Ricky was born in Biloxi, MS on October 3, 1975 to John Wayne Noble and Angela Jane Stephens Noble. He was a lifelong resident of the coast. Ricky graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1995 and was employed with Seemann Composites for 22 years where he was a foreman before his illness. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Ricky was preceded in death by his mother Angela Noble; grandparents, Clifford Stephens and Chester and Evelyn Noble; and uncles, Bruce and Frank Stephens.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Amy Noble; daughters, Elizabeth Claire Noble and Destany (Kaden) Newman; sons, Paul (Zoe) Farmer and Joshua Farmer; grandson, Bryson Henry Newman; father, John W. Noble; grandmother, Jeanette Stephens; brother, Brian (Kelly) Noble; nephew, Harbor Noble; and pets, Max, Fansea, and Romi.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.
In Lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Jude or a charitable location of your choice.
View and sign online tribute at www.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
December 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
