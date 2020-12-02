John W. "Ricky" Noble, Jr.
October 3, 1975 - November 30, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - John W. "Ricky" Noble, Jr., age 45, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020
Ricky was born in Biloxi, MS on October 3, 1975 to John Wayne Noble and Angela Jane Stephens Noble. He was a lifelong resident of the coast. Ricky graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1995 and was employed with Seemann Composites for 22 years where he was a foreman before his illness. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Ricky was preceded in death by his mother Angela Noble; grandparents, Clifford Stephens and Chester and Evelyn Noble; and uncles, Bruce and Frank Stephens.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Amy Noble; daughters, Elizabeth Claire Noble and Destany (Kaden) Newman; sons, Paul (Zoe) Farmer and Joshua Farmer; grandson, Bryson Henry Newman; father, John W. Noble; grandmother, Jeanette Stephens; brother, Brian (Kelly) Noble; nephew, Harbor Noble; and pets, Max, Fansea, and Romi.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.
In Lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Jude or a charitable location of your choice.
View and sign online tribute at www.BOKFH.COM