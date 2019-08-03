|
John Walker
1939 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. John Walker, a resident of Ocean Springs of 47 years, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, surrounded by family, in Southaven, MS. Mr. Walker worked as a test engineer for Litton Data Systems for 37 years, served in the Coast Guard for eight years and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs.
John was a race car enthusiast, traveling the world to watch Formula One and Indy Car races. He enjoyed his time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with family and his retirement, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Walker and his parents, Campbell Walker and Jean Walker Hutton.
Survivors include six children, John Walker II of Plainfield IL, Jean (Gregory) Walding of Southaven MS, Deborah (Jeffery)Vick of Memphis TN, Donna (Troy) Myers of Clarksville, TN, Robert (Erika) Walker of Nashville TN, and Chris (Cynthia) Walker of Biloxi MS, twelve grandchildren, Christine (Matthew) Bodeen, Paula Vick, Sydney and Megan Myers, Madison and Logan Walker, Tyler and Olivia Walker, Jada, Cody, Jena and Colby Walding, and one great-grandchild, Paxton Bodeen.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, from 12 noon until 1:30pm, with a 1:30pm Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Salvation Army.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019