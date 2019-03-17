Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
John Watson


John Zeb Watson

1925-2019

Long Beach

John Zeb Watson, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

John was raised in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina by his parents, James and Emma, and was brother to Pearl, Ray, Margaret, and Mary. As the winds of war swept the world, John joined the Navy at a very early age and later relocated to Detroit, Michigan. There he met his true love, Jean Watson, who was his wife for 67 years. Together they raised five children, Dennis (wife, Jackie), Frank, Sandy, Donald, and Randy in Livonia, Michigan. John eventually retired from General Motors. In 1986, they moved to sunny Long Beach, MS.

John had many hobbies including hunting, boating (which scared many), golfing, and was always a true host. He really enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Jarod Coates. John and his wife took pride in their gardening skills. Their always gave plants to anyone who admired them.

When anyone was in need, he would be first to help. From fixing a leak at a widow's house, or helping a teen who needed a car repaired. John was always eager to help and only thing it may cost you was to listen to a "story". He was never without a story or a good piece of advice. He leaves a large void in our lives.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, MS, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
