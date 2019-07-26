|
|
John Wayne Ladner
1960 ~ 2019
Dedeaux
John Wayne Ladner, age 59, of Dedeaux, passed away on July 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Smokey Ladner.
Survivors include his loving mother, Betty Mae Ladner; his sisters, Darlene Ladner Hill, Shaynon Hoffman, and Sheila Ladner; nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.
He was a loving person that was always smiling, laughing, and bringing joy to others. Although disabled from birth, he brought so much joy and love to everyone he came in contact with. His struggles are over and he is finally set free.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9 – 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Standard Sandhill Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 26, 2019