Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ladner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wayne Ladner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wayne Ladner Obituary
John Wayne Ladner

1960 ~ 2019

Dedeaux

John Wayne Ladner, age 59, of Dedeaux, passed away on July 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Smokey Ladner.

Survivors include his loving mother, Betty Mae Ladner; his sisters, Darlene Ladner Hill, Shaynon Hoffman, and Sheila Ladner; nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.

He was a loving person that was always smiling, laughing, and bringing joy to others. Although disabled from birth, he brought so much joy and love to everyone he came in contact with. His struggles are over and he is finally set free.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9 – 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Standard Sandhill Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now