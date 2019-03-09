John Milton White



November 20, 1937-March 07, 2019



Wiggins



Mr. John Milton White RPh, 81, of Wiggins, MS, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. John was born the only son of the late Milton Portis White and Pearl Morrison White on November 20, 1937, in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The family later moved to Wiggins, MS. He graduated from Wiggins Consolidated High School in 1956. He then went to Perkinston Junior College and received a degree in Associates of Science in 1958. After, he went to Pharmacy School at the University of Mississippi where he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and a Rho Chi member. He graduated from the University Of Mississippi School Of Pharmacy in 1961. He started White's Pharmacy after purchasing Hinton's drugstore in March of 1965. In 1978, John received the first Qs1 Pharmacy Computer system in the state of Mississippi, which was his claim to fame. He has been the proud owner of White's Pharmacy, Inc. for 54 years. He was a founding member of The First National Bank of Wiggins, MS. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Jefferson Bank in Biloxi, MS.



He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca White Pipkins (Bill) of Wiggins and Heather White Easterling (Harbert) of Wiggins ; two grandchildren, Brittany Creel (Adam) of Wiggins and Alexandra White PharmD (Garrett Johnson) of Wiggins; a few other special family members, Patricia Clifton White, Wert L. White III RPh, Kate Bull Warden (Tommy) and John Allen Bull (Chris).



Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins, MS.



Handling these arrangements is Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS.