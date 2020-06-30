John Wilkinson

John Walter Wilkinson
February 16, 1930- June 27, 2020
Pascagoula
John Walter Wilkinson, age 90, of Pascagoula passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born February 16, 1930 to the late Alvis McKinney Wilkinson and John Albert Wilkinson in Houston, Mississippi. John graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1950 and was a Special Honors Graduate from Mississippi State University in 1957. He was a United States Army veteran having served as Field Artillery from 1950 to 1955. After his college graduation he went to work in August 1957 for Ingalls Shipbuilding until 1963 when he worked with Standard Life Insurance. He returned back to Ingalls in 1967 and retired in 1994.
He married the love of his life, Patty June Dalton Wilkinson on November 2, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was an active and devoted member of First Baptist Church in Pascagoula. John was a Chairman of the Pulpit Committee, Lifetime Deacon, Sunday School Department Director, Homebound Director, Hospital Equipment Ministry, and member of Senior Adult Choir. He was a dedicated member and former President of Auxiliary of Singing River Hospital volunteer for over 20 years.
John is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne Wilkinson and Paul Wilkinson (Nan); brother-in-law, Tommy Dalton (Shirley).
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Patty Wilkinson; two sons and one daughter, Johnny Wilkinson, Pascagoula; Mark Wilkinson, Loveland, CO; Melanie Mansfield (John), Biloxi; seven grandchildren, Kyle Palmer (McLaurin); Brandon Wilkinson, Brett Palmer, Whitney Wilkinson, Dallas Mansfield, Evan Wilkinson and Laila Wilkinson; three great grandchildren, Maggie, Nav, and Solly; sister-in-law, Peggy Wilkinson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a wonderful loving church family.
Memorial Service will begin at 10:30am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. You may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Please be aware that COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing will be in place. Mask are strongly encouraged. Immediately following the service, the family will be having a Private Committal Service at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. The family would like to express their appreciation to Southern Care Hospice and Kare Med Assisted Living for their love and care given to Mr. John and his family.
For those not able to attend, please send your condolence to his family or share a memory on the Tribute Wall of www.obryantokeefe.com. The Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on the Funeral Home's facebook page.
