Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Vancleave
12513 Hwy 57
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Vancleave
12513 Hwy 57
John Willie Holder Obituary
John Willie Holder

Vancleave

Mr. John Willie Holder, 76, of Vancleave, MS passed away on August 2, 2019.

Mr. Holder is preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Lavern Holder; his brother, Harry Holder; sister, Dimple Smith; sister-in-law, Elaine Holder and brother-in-law, Bob Smith.

Mr. Holder is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cynthia Holder (Barry); daughter, Missy (Val) Delancey; sons, Eric (Brennan) Holder and Clint Holder; brothers, E.M. Joseph (Blossom) Holder, Jerry (Ladona) Holder, and Wendell (Gwen) Holder; his sisters, Madie (Howard) Cazzell, Wilma (Dana) Smith, and Candis (Bruce) Post; as well as two grandsons, six granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters.

Mr. Holder was very proud of his family and grandchildren.

A visitation for Mr. John Holder will be held at First Baptist Church of Vancleave, 12513 Hwy 57, on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 10:00am - 1:00pm. Service to begin at 1:00pm with internment to follow at Vancleave Cemetery #1.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
