Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
John Winfield Bell

John Winfield Bell Obituary
John Winfield Bell

1945-2019

Gulfport

John Winfield Bell, 74, of Gulfport died Monday, April 29, 2019. Mr. Bell was born in Bremen, Georgia and had been a resident of Gulfport since 1982.

Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents; Z. V. Bell and Mary Elizabeth Bell; and a brother, Larry Bell.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Marie Dobbs Bell; two sons, John Winfield Bell II and Donavon Bennett Bell; and two brothers, Bobby Fulton Bell and Tommy Norton Bell.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Providence Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
