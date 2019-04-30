|
John Winfield Bell
1945-2019
Gulfport
John Winfield Bell, 74, of Gulfport died Monday, April 29, 2019. Mr. Bell was born in Bremen, Georgia and had been a resident of Gulfport since 1982.
Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents; Z. V. Bell and Mary Elizabeth Bell; and a brother, Larry Bell.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Marie Dobbs Bell; two sons, John Winfield Bell II and Donavon Bennett Bell; and two brothers, Bobby Fulton Bell and Tommy Norton Bell.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Providence Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Georgia.
BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2019