John Yatalese
1932 ~ 2019
Kiln
John Yatalese, age 87 of Kiln, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny; his parents, Lesy Yatalese and Flora Ripley; and his siblings, Don, Leslie, and Helen.
John is survived by his children, Roxann Brininstool and John J. Yatalese; his grandchildren, Willis Brininstool, Lacy Coffman, and Penney Durbin; and his five great grandchildren.
He was employed by Rocket Dyne, where he was a Quality Control Inspector for Boing B-1 and later transferred to NASA as Head Quality Control inspector for the Space Shuttle.
John was a very intelligent man and paid close attention to detail. He was self taught, and was a self made man. He loved people, was active in local politics, and loved his family and neighbors. He was a natural caregiver to his wife, Jenny Niecase for several years.
He was a loving and devoted companion to Nancy Riedinger. When his father passed away, he had to quit school in the 8th grade to run his family gas station and help support his family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian at 3:00pm, with the visitation for family and friends beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Bayou Co Co Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 18, 2019