Johnda Marie Boyd
D' Iberville
Johnda M. Boyd, 25, of D'Iberville received her angel wings Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Johnda was born June 15, 1994 in Biloxi, MS and has been a lifelong resident of the Biloxi/Gulfport area. She worked as a medical assistant and had a newfound love for modeling. She loved basketball, volleyball, and gathering with family and friends, where she was always the life of the party. Johnda had a laugh no one could ever forget, but what she loved most was being a Mom.
Johnda leaves behind her son, Trey Allan Boyd; her mom and dad, Maria and Charlie Short; father, John Boyd; sisters, Crystal Burdette ( Jules Norra), Chelsea and Chassity Boyd; brothers, Eric Burdette (Naomi), Craig Castillo-Copeland (Christen); nieces, Adele Castillo, Emilyn Tash, and Charlee Burdette; nephews, Emmett Norra, and Leland Burdette; maternal grandparents, Lee and Jackie Landry; paternal grandmother, Renee Boyd; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Johnda is being received with open arms by her baby brother, John W. Boyd (Trey); cousin, Emilee Landry; uncles, Lee Landry and Mark Boyd; maternal grandparents, Jack and Naomi Beddingfield, and Emmett and Jeanette Landry; paternal grandparents, Bill and Georgia Short, Martha Short, John W. Boyd, and Sissy Boyd.
A visitation will be held in Johnda's honor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, August 30th, 2019 Lemoyne Blvd in D' Iberville, MS from 9:00am - 11:00am. Service to follow at 11:00am. Interment to follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Johnda afterwards at her grandparents, Lee and Jackie Landry's home, 11318 Magnolia St., D'Iberville, 39540.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 29, 2019