Johnnie Loretta Cuevas



1958 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Johnnie Lorette Cuevas, age 61, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Lorette was born in Gulfport to Johnny Archer and Frances Hertzog Archer Dodge. She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many family members, and friends. She will be remembered for her pure love, her kind spirit, her unique way to bring out a smile, and the way she touched many lives. She will be forever loved and missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cathy Cook.



She is survived by her children, Ginger White (Brian), Heath Cuevas (Kristen), Crystal Burke (Billy), Bo Cuevas, Brandon Cuevas (Merissha), Amber Ladner (James); grandchildren, Keirston Mazeres, Kelsey Mazeres, Jonathan Mazeres, Jr., Brian White, Jr., Kensley White, Cheyenne Cuevas, Joseph Baird, Brendon Jenkins, Tansen Rowell, Meghan Cuevas, Sherry Dear (Lamont), James Cuevas, Ariel Burke, Billy Burke, Lesleigh Breazeale, and London Breazeale; great grandchildren, Brooke Necaise, Braylea Long, Bryson Graham, Bria Graham, Jayda Dedeaux, Braxton Dedeaux, Jaelynn Hayes, Korbyn O'Neal; longtime companion, Harry Taylor; sisters, Sandra, Lynn, Alana, and Tina; and many loved ones as well as many dear friends. Life gifts you very few true friends, however, Lorette was abundantly blessed with George, Janelle, Sharmon, Cathy, Sue, DeeDee, and Kara.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, from 3:00 – 3:30 pm. A celebration of her life will begin at 3:30 pm in the funeral home's reception center where family and friends will share stories and memories.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 17, 2019