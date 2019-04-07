Johnnie Sue Murphy Turan



1927 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Johnnie Sue Murphy Turan, age 91, died Wednesday, April 3, at her daughter's home surrounded by love, in Birmingham, Alabama, after a brief battle with cancer.



She was born December 22, 1927, in Smith County, Mississippi, to the late James Ransom Murphy and Edna Jones Murphy Everett.



Johnnie Sue was a long-time resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, and worked for ophthalmologist, Dr. G.B. Flagg. She and her mother moved to Birmingham, Alabama, in 1992 to live near her daughter and her family.



She is preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law, Steve A. Davis, Sr.



She is survived by her only child, whom she cherished and loved more than anything, Linda Sue Turan Davis Crocker (Wayne); her grandchildren, S. Alan Davis, Jr. (Gail) and Brandy A. Davis; her step-grandson, Kyle Crocker (Kate); two great-grandsons, Trey and Will Davis; her sister, Jimmie Lou Holley; and several nieces and nephews.



Affectionately known to many who knew her as Ms. Johnnie, Johnnie Sue, Maw maw T and Maw maw Johnnie Sue, she was an extremely private person. Johnnie Sue lived her life on her own terms. She loved her family fiercely and was loyal to the end. She was feisty and funny, stubborn and resilient, frugal and generous. To sum her up…she was a pistol. She was our Maw maw and we loved her dearly for all that she was.



We were blessed to witness her baptism a few years ago when she reaffirmed her love and belief in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Knowing she is pain free in Heaven brings joy to our grieving hearts.



We would like to especially thank our private nurse, Lela Smith, for the loving care she showed Maw maw and our family over the past several weeks, and also to Affinity Hospice of Birmingham, for their guidance, kindness, and prayers during this very difficult process.



Johnnie Sue requested a private service at her family cemetery. Flowers can be sent to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS. If you would like to give a donation in her memory, please donate to the Good Samaritan Fund at Heritage Place Church of Christ, 5252 Old Hwy 78, Irondale, Alabama, 35210. She loved giving to the Good Sam Fund, because it went to help those in their time of need.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2019