Mr. Johnny Michael Lesso
1953-2019
Biloxi
Mr. Johnny Michael Lesso, age, 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Mr. Lesso was born August 31, 1953 in Biloxi, MS where he remained a lifelong resident. He worked at R.A. Lesso Seafood for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Melba Lesso; and nephew, Rudy Lesso, III. Survivors include his son, Jesse Lesso; and two brothers, Rudy Lesso and Jerry Lesso.
Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019