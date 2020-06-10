Johnny K. Luke
1952 - 2020
Biloxi
Johnny Keith Luke, age 67, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Johnny was born in Detroit, MI and moved to MS at the age of 3. He was a pipe welder At Hamm Marine & Chevron in Pascagoula. Johnny enjoyed fishing, helping others, and spending time cooking out and being with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Lee J. and Myrtle Luke; brother, Eric Luke; sister, Sherry Luke; and daughter, Tammy Luke.
Survivors include his wife, Lawanna Luke; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Luke; sons, Brian Craigo, Michael Allen, and Tobby Stork; sister, Jessica Karl; brothers, Larry Luke and Douglas Luke; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.