Johnny Luke
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny K. Luke

1952 - 2020

Biloxi

Johnny Keith Luke, age 67, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.

Johnny was born in Detroit, MI and moved to MS at the age of 3. He was a pipe welder At Hamm Marine & Chevron in Pascagoula. Johnny enjoyed fishing, helping others, and spending time cooking out and being with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Lee J. and Myrtle Luke; brother, Eric Luke; sister, Sherry Luke; and daughter, Tammy Luke.

Survivors include his wife, Lawanna Luke; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Luke; sons, Brian Craigo, Michael Allen, and Tobby Stork; sister, Jessica Karl; brothers, Larry Luke and Douglas Luke; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved