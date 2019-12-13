Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Long Beach Community Church
186 East Old Pass Road
Long Beach, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Long Beach Community Church
Johnny Ray Helton Jr.


1961 - 2019
Johnny Ray Helton Jr. Obituary
Johnny Ray Helton, Jr.

1961-2019

Long Beach, MS

A Celebration of Life service for Johnny Ray Helton, Jr., will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 11:00, at Long Beach Community Church, 186 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, Mississippi. Visiting with family will begin at 10:00 am.

Johnny was born in Gulfport on October 1, 1961, and completed his earthly journey on Friday, December 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Deborah, his three sons - Jeremy Helton (Kelsey), Joshua Helton, and Jacob Helton (Dera), his daughter Rebecca Helton, three grandchildren - Johnny Helton, Madisyn Helton, and Silas Helton (due in January), a sister Donna Boudreau, a stepfather Gary Palermo, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Elsie Helton Palermo, his Father Johnny Ray Helton, Sr., and his sister Sha Marie Flannery.

He loved God and working in church and was very active in the Royal Rangers program where he touched the lives of many boys including his own sons. He was also a part of the FCF (Frontier Camping Fellowship) - the division for men and older boys. "Fuzzy Moto" - that was his FCF name. He worked at Ingalls for 28 years. Woodworking was a big hobby, and he made many articles that will continue to be enjoyed by a number of people. Johnny was a 1980 graduate of Long Beach High School.

Johnny was a family man and loved his wife, children and grandchildren. The grandchildren were the joy of his life. His desire is that all who knew him get ready to meet him in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mississippi FCF, 130 Oak Haven Dr., Lucedale, MS 39452.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.Obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
